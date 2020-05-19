Faced with accusations and threats of a boycott by the United States, WHO member countries agreed on Tuesday to initiate an “independent evaluation” of the institution’s response to the pandemic, which has already claimed more than 318,000 lives and is galloping forward in Brazil. . Read US economy will depend on a vaccine: experts

The 194 member countries of the World Health Organization (WHO), including the United States and China, adopted during their assembly a resolution that plans to start “as soon as possible a process of impartial, independent and complete evaluation” of coordinated international action by the WHO in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Medical personnel take a saliva sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus on May 19, 2020 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Photo: .

This agreement is a response to the accusations of President Donald Trump, for whom the institution is a “puppet of China”, where the virus broke out in late 2019. The president threatened to freeze financing for this UN agency indefinitely and even with withdrawing membership from your country if you don’t make “substantial improvements” in 30 days.

Given these statements, the Chinese government accused Trump of using China to “evade its obligations” to the WHO. “It is a miscalculation and the United States has chosen the wrong target,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

For its part, Russia, which is close to 300,000 cases of contagion but where the situation seems to be stabilizing, criticized the United States for wanting to “break” the UN agency.

“We oppose the bankruptcy (of the WHO) that would obey the political and geopolitical interests of a single state, that is, of the United States,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Riabkov.

Employees of a Bogotá leather factory work with a mask. Photo: .

Tertiary to controversy, the European Union (EU) expressed its support for the WHO, stating that “it is time for solidarity, not to point the finger or undermine multilateral cooperation.”

– After a remedy or a vaccine –

Trump believes that the WHO ignored reports of the virus’s appearance and reproaches him for being too lenient with the Chinese authorities in their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which in the United States, the most punished country, leaves more than 90,000 dead. and it has infected 1.5 million people.

But despite the tension between the WHO and Washington, signs of optimism have emerged with the still preliminary but very encouraging results to develop a cure or a vaccine, in whose production more than a hundred laboratories in the world are involved in parallel.

Healthcare workers walk down a hallway in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital of Nantes in western France. Photo: .

In China, a drug under test at the prestigious Peking University (“Beida”) would not only speed up the healing of the sick, but also temporarily immunize against the disease, researcher Sunney Xie said in an interview with ..

And in the United States, the modern biotech company, one of the most advanced in the race for the vaccine, announced encouraging preliminary results by testing it on eight volunteers, before conducting large-scale trials in July.

But while that moment arrives, Trump surprised the world by announcing that he is taking hydroxychloroquine – a reason for controversy among scientists – “for a week and a half” with the approval of the White House doctor despite not presenting “any symptoms” of the illness.

– “We eat what we find” –

In Latin America and the Caribbean, COVID-19 already leaves 30,600 deaths (of some 548,000 infected), more than half of them in Brazil, with more than 16,000 deaths, although experts consider that the statistics hide a much more tragic reality. .

The Latin American giant is among the countries with the most infections in the world, with more than 254,000 cases, along with the United States and Russia.

In this context, the Brazilian government recruited more than 150 Cuban doctors to expand its health services, a year and a half after Havana withdrew from a health cooperation program in the face of harsh criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Pan American Health Organization warned of the “disproportionate” impact of the pandemic on indigenous people and women in the Americas, placing them among the vulnerable groups it called to protect to put the region “on the road to recovery.”

In this sense, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) also warned that indigenous Venezuelans who have crossed borders with neighboring Brazil and Colombia are “dangerously exposed” to COVID-19.

In Peru, a riot unleashed for fear of the virus in a prison left 14 wounded among prisoners and prison guards. Thirty inmates have died and more than 645 have been infected in the crowded Peruvian jails.

Ecuador, one of the most beaten Latin American countries – with almost 34,000 cases, including some 2,800 deaths – announced on Tuesday that in the face of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic it was going to close embassies and reduce diplomatic personnel in Venezuela, Mexico or Iran and It will eliminate state companies, to save some 4,000 million dollars annually.

Questioned by the severe confinement measures that have involved the use of force, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, conditioned the gradual opening of the country’s economy on June 6 to an “absolute and strict” quarantine before.

In Argentina, the city of Córdoba, the second largest with 1.4 million inhabitants, backed down from this Tuesday to the easing of quarantine, after detecting a sharp increase in infected people.

– A little air to the economy –

While the cure arrives to stop the coronavirus that has infected 4.8 million people in the world, and amid fear of a second wave of infections, the world tries to give a little air to the suffocated economy.

To cope with the strong economic impact in the EU, France and Germany proposed a reactivation plan of 500,000 million euros.

For its part, the World Bank granted emergency loans to 100 developing countries, which are home to 70% of the world population.

Of the hundred countries, 39 are in Sub-Saharan Africa and another seven in Latin America and the Caribbean: Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Europe, the continent most affected with 167,668 deaths (almost two million infections), continued to move towards lack of confidence, with the gradual reopening of bars and restaurants in countries such as Portugal, Germany or Denmark, and iconic sites such as the Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican, Mont Saint-Michel in France or the Acropolis in Athens.

Spain, another country badly hit by the virus with almost 28,000 deaths, is also making progress in its lack of confidence, although Madrid and Barcelona were still under restrictions.

For the past week, the country has been the scene of protests called on social networks and backed by right-wing parties, calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister. They chant “freedom”, saucepans sound, and flags of Spain shine.

In the Middle East, the Jerusalem Mosque Esplanade will reopen after Eid al Fitr, the festivities that end Ramadan, which take place next weekend.

