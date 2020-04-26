The players will not let it go. Thomas Monconduit, the Amiens midfielder, warned a month ago already, in the Courrier Picard: “We must not let this happen, because our health is also at stake.” It is an understatement to say that the idea of ​​ending the championships in the midst of a coronavirus-related health crisis does not delight the majority of Ligue 1 players, in particular the players. A very large majority of them reject the idea of ​​a resumption of their championship in June, however desired by the LFP and the clubs, according to the result of a major consultation launched by their union (UNFP) .

“Today there are many uncertainties, told RMC Sport Laurent Pionnier, secretary general of the UNFP. There is a deconfinement date that has been announced, but not the rules, which will surely be very strict. Some things are not possible until July 15. ” The French medical profession and bodies are studying the modalities of deconfinement applied to a return to competition, depending on the health situation, which is very changeable. In any case, there are doubts about the viability of a recovery. For players who feel in danger, the threat of a right of withdrawal could quickly arise.

“Take into account all the variables”

“It is quite possible, professional footballers being employees, abounds Me Tatiana Vassine, specialized in sports law. The assessment of the legitimacy of the use of the right of withdrawal is assessed on a case by case basis. all the variables must be taken into account and arbitration can be set up with the employer, the labor inspectorate or even the judge. The right of withdrawal can only be exercised at the time of resumption. “The opinion of the doctors comes into play. And today, it’s not just the medical profession. There are also the stadium owners (the communities) who warn about the security conditions.”

Indeed, Summer is often an opportunity for stadium owners to do work, to bring their sports facilities up to standard. Contracts are concluded with service providers who will come to work on site. Matches, even behind closed doors, could hardly take place at the same time. Not to mention the general disinfection time to ensure that the virus is no longer present in the premises.

“Make sure the conditions are right”

The resumption of the activities desired in the best of cases from May 11 for a period of re-athletics, a prerequisite for a return to competition, cannot be imagined as it is without very heavy logistics. And a large battery of tests (serological, biological, cardiac …) before resuming training, to ensure that everyone is safe. The site promises to be colossal.

“As soon as the green light is given for holding matches, the first initiative will come from the organizers who will decide whether or not to resume the championship, says Tatiana Vassine, partner at RMS. But it will be up to them to ensure that conditions are met. This is an important point. Clubs, as employers of sportsmen and women are bound by a safety obligation. The work must be performed by the employee, but on condition that the employer assures him that the security conditions are met. The security issue arises for the organizers who are also contractually bound. There is a whole chain of responsibilities. “

Footballers have a key role to play

The eagerness of clubs and the Professional Football League to finish the championships, motivated mainly by an economic imperative, is met with distrust from the medical community and the players. Will they dare to go as far as the right of withdrawal, even if it means taking the opposite of the French authorities, if by chance the government were to decide in favor of a return to competition?

The absence of case law prevents us from seeing more clearly, and from anticipating possible future conflicts. “It is difficult to have precedents because the facts differ. And the judge has a fairly wide discretion to assess the situation. He will not analyze the risk of contamination in general, as it affects the rest of the case. society, but the specific situation in which sports players find themselves, “says Tatiana Vassine.

“The club may consider that there are no legitimate reasons and compel the sportsmen and staff to resume service; or on the contrary that there is in this case a legitimate, reasonable reason, and accede to their request; in any case, he can (and must) take measures to ensure the safety of his employees, she supports.In case of blockage, the file can end up in litigation with referral to the judge. One thing is certain, the championship will not be able to resume without players, so the latter have a key role to play which will determine the course of events. If the right of withdrawal were to be exercised and to render matches impossible, it would be here too, an exceptional situation to say the least… “