Faced with the discomfort of charging an electric vehicle in China there is a new trend: interchangeable batteries

Charging an electric vehicle battery is one of the biggest drawbacks for users. It is a much slower process than simply filling the gas tank of a combustion car. A cheap and effective solution to this problem? Many promise revolutionary drumming, but for now what seems to prevail is the exchange of batteries.

In China, one of the manufacturers that has bet the most on this in recent years is NIO. Nevertheless, they are not the only ones. Supported by new government policies and standards, various manufacturers welcome switch to a model like this where the car battery can be quickly replaced and without difficulties.

The latest to indicate that it could join in on this is Guangzhou-based giant GAC Group. They say you are studying the possibility of build battery exchange stations. These stations would allow the users of their vehicles to “recharge” the car more quickly, since it would only be necessary to change the battery for a charged one instead of waiting for the exhausted one to recharge.

The difficulty in this strategy is not so much creating interchangeable batteries as create the infrastructure with the charging stations for it. It requires a standard and a network of batteries that are available throughout the area and are easy to locate and replace.

“Change the batteries” to the electric car

The Chinese government introduced new requirements in April this year to obtain government subsidies when buying electric cars. However, the car price limit is no longer a requirement if the car has an interchangeable battery. With this, they demonstrate their interest in this technology for the country’s electric fleet.

In China, the only electric vehicle manufacturer to date that has really opted for this is, as we have seen, NIO. But they are not the only ones who see a future in this, in addition to GAC Group other manufacturers have shown interest.

Shanghai-based SAIC stands out, promising a battery bank by the end of this year. According to Michael Dunne, others that have joined are Geely and BAIC. All this depends to a large extent also on the standards that are reached as an agreement so that battery exchange is safe, unified and accessible.

Change batteries in electric cars to save time It is not a novel idea at all. Already in 2013 Tesla for example showed us how they planned to do it in less than 90 seconds. Finally they bet on their Supercharger chargers.