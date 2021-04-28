Faced with the conflict, Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott sought peace. ‘Oslo’ trailer

HBO has released the first trailer for ‘Oslo’Inspired by JT Rogers’ Tony Award-winning work that tells the true story of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, which were designed by the Norwegian couple Mona Juul and Terje Rd-Larsen.

Ruth Wilson (‘The Affair’) and Andrew Scott (‘Fleabag’) play those mentioned in this film directed by newcomer Bartlett Sher from a script written by JT Rogers himself.

Salim Daw, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch, Igal Naor, Dov Glickman, Rotem Keinan, Itzik Cohen, Tobias Zilliacus and Sasson Gabay complete the main cast of this Dreamworks Pictures and Marc Platt Productions production that includes Steven Spielberg among its executive producers.

Its premiere in the United States is announced for May 29, a day later in Spain at the hands of HBO itself.

