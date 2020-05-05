Washington, United States.

The coronavirus hit the Haitian workers in the sector squarely poultry American, a hand of cheap work and vital for a industry become in strategic to United States, where the authorities fear a possible meat shortage.

“Every day, I ask to God than nothing happened to me“Tina, an employee of a bird processing of the group I lost in Georgetown, Delaware (east).

“I would like to stay home with my three children but I have no choice. Accounts come from everywhere, “explains the 27-year-old.

He is one of the few people who accepts to speak, although he does not give his full name for fear of retaliation, as Perdue It is one of the most important job sources region of.

The company refuses to give information on positive cases detected, so “everyone is afraid, we work very close to each other and maybe there was someone next to me, to whom I spoke”, who was sick, says Tania who denounces sanitary measures prevention late and insufficient.

“The plant should be closed for a few weeks to disinfect it entirely“he explains, with his face half covered under a surgical mask.

Cases of coronaviruses exploded recently in the plants of the Delmarva peninsula, a region that extends through the south of Delaware, eastern Maryland and northeast Virginia.

Haitians and Hispanic have been the first victims of the virus. Make up the thickness of a cheap labor en a crucial sector for economy, every time the chicken meat is the most consumed in the United States.

Fear of being fired

The small town of Salisbury, the historic seat of Perdue, is home to some 5,000 Haitians of whom at least 40% are infected, according to the estimate of Habacuc Petion, founder of Radio Oasis, which broadcasts in Creole, the traditional language of Haitians, for a community estimated in 20,000 people in this region.

Many reject the lockdown for fear of being fired. “Even if they have a fever, they take a tablet and go to work,” explains the 45-year-old head of local associations.

The covid-19 It touched him closely, with the death of his cousin, 44 years old. Employee of Perdue, was hospitalized in early April for respiratory insufficiency. He died less than two weeks later.

The disease also progresses through fear of hospitals and the language barrier, some estimate doctors.

“When viewing the images de New York and the mass graves, lPeople are afraid of not receiving adequate care in the hospital and To die”, explains Nadya Julien, a freelance nurse who treats many workers in her office in Laurel, Delaware.

She herself infected with the virus and she was hospitalized for ten days in April, and now she tells her story to her patients to convince them of overcome fear.

A part of the sick, who speak Creole and little English, They have difficulty explaining their symptoms, Julien explains.

Trump ordered production to continue

Emanie Dorival, a doctor in Seaford, Delaware, alerted local authorities early on the epidemic seeing the positive cases build up in your office.

“We are in a rural area and we don’t have the hospital capabilities enough if 200 cases appear at once, “he said.

Industry bird meat “It is essential, it must remain open because we need to eat, but we must guarantee worker safety and from the community, “added the doctor.

Given the risk of shortages or disruption of supply, the President Donald trump ordered the plants of beef and poultry processing continue to function despite the pandemic.

The Perdue group ensures that it guarantees the safety of its employees: they take their temperature, use protective equipment, social distancing in common spaces and production lines. Where that is not possible, separators were installed, Perdue said in a statement.

The group also increased wages. According to Habacuc Petion, “It is a temptation that many people cannot resist.”

Local authorities multiply testing campaigns, and workers in this sector of activity are a priority. In Salisbury, more than 1,500 people had tests on Friday and Saturday at the city’s stadium. Results are expected this week.

