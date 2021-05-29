Faced with her separation with Toni Costa, what did Adamari López mean by: “For the respect I have for Alaïa”



Adamari López turns 50 and opens up about the miracle of getting pregnant.

Photo: Sipa Usa. / Grosby Group

Adamari López and Toni Costa are separated. Both the Puerto Rican and the Spanish choreographer confirmed the news released by Mandy Fridmann exclusively for El Diario de Nueva York. Through their social networks, they both opened up with their audience. Adamari through a video, Toni through a written statement.

In the midst of all that event, there are many conflicting opinions on the part of fans of the couple and readers of the New York Journal. At first, our readers commented sadly on Facebook about the separation of Toni and Adamari. Others assured that they saw it coming, highlighting that Ada did not stop talking about Luis Fonsi, stating that for this reason her relationship with Toni did not work.

After they began to analyze the statements made by López, there were many phrases that surprised the fans, to the point that many claimed that the culprit of the break was Toni Costa. Our readers highlighted this phrase in particular: “It has been a while already living this healthy lifestyle where I have learned to love myself, love myself, respect myself and be a priority ”. They assumed that with this she implied that in her relationship as a couple she came to not feel, perhaps, respected or a priority. Many still do not have it clear?

But Adamari also said: “I have decided to do this precisely because… it is a difficult topic to talk about, and for the respect I have for Alaïa and that relationship of parents that will unite us forever … well, I prefer and I want you who are my family today to know that my decision has been one that I have thought about, I have analyzed and within this approach of taking care of myself and valuing myself, I have found the importance of putting the welfare of my family first ”. This statement was made by talking with Chiquibaby on Hoy Día.

The phrase: “I have decided to do this precisely … for the respect I have for Alaïa ”, it is something that many fail to understand. That is why the doubt falls, for some, on Toni. What did he do to make this all end like this? Part of the public, a fan of the Puerto Rican, point to him as guilty, but guilty of what. In particular, nobody knows anything.

But, even when many doubts and fingers point to Toni Costa as a possible culprit, of something that has not been specifically said as true, there are many others who believe and trust the Univision star, Spanish fans have come out to defend him on Instagram sharing the following: “You ask for prayers for you and your daughter, oh, and -a- Tony let the tiger eat it. You will never get a man like Tony Costa: noble good father, good husband, responsible in everything and who has supported you in everything. The thing is, you never loved him. How sad, I feel sorry for the girl ”.

Adamari López to Toni Costa: “I love you, my darling.” What happened to that love, the fans ask