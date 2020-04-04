We are not going to go back to the crisis that we are going through, it is spreading worldwide and we all know what it is about. Above all, we will focus on several actions on the part of the video game industry to mobilize in the face of this crisis. Donating money, free games, the video game industry is trying to help the best.

Take Two Interactive group transfers part of its profits

This week, the giant Rockstar Games announced on its social networks that from April 1 and until the end of May, the company would donate 5% of the revenue generated by its two online services: GTA Online and Red Dead Online. A donation that could amount to several million dollars. Rockstar is already announcing that the percentage is likely to increase over the weeks. If many players found the gesture very good, others, more skeptical, are dissatisfied and accuse Rockstar of marketing operation. However, it turns out that this decision is not really that of Rockstar, but of its parent company Take Two Interactive. Because yes, the so-called “star firm” is not the only one to play the card of benefactors. The entire Take Two group will donate part of their profits to help local businesses, but also the people who are on the ground to get us out of this crisis.

Along with @RockstarGames, @ 2K, and @socialpoint, we’re proud to be a part of Take-Two’s support of COVID-19 charities and affected local businesses to help those in need. Read more: https://t.co/gMZ7MqAPPx

– Private Division (@PrivateDivision) April 1, 2020

Along with Rockstar Games, 2K, and Social Point, we are proud to be part of Take-Two’s support for the COVID-19 charities and local businesses involved to help those in need.

Take Two could unlock millions of dollars to help charities. You should know that the firm is located in New York, one of the main centers of the epidemic.

Electronic Arts: Games offered every week

If some companies act on the crisis in itself, others also think of the players, it is the case of Electronic Arts which since two weeks organize small blows on the social networks.

We will see who really respects #ContainmentDay12. 🏠 The 1st Plumbob of each code hides a number and the 2nd a letter, it’s up to you to find them. Be quick! ⏱

If you already have all the packs, retweet to win your friends! pic.twitter.com/3ngXbEbP18

– The Sims (@LesSims) March 28, 2020

The first hit was with The Sims 4, Electronic Arts offered simple versions, and DLC on PC, PS4 and Xbox One two weeks ago.

Stay home. Master the Force. We’re giving away codes for #JediFallenOrder to help you all #stayandplay: pic.twitter.com/HHRtbJ3hJR

– EA Star Wars #stayandplay (@EAStarWars) April 3, 2020

This week, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was once again available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. So yes, it’s a generous gesture, however minimal, given that only around fifty players can take advantage of its one-time use codes. But it’s already better than nothing.

Sony donates $ 100 million

The Sony group (which owns the PlayStation brand) will donate $ 100 million to the charities COVID-19. So of course, it is not PlayStation directly that is targeted by this donation, but the entire Sony group.

Today, we’re proud to announce the Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, a $ 100 million fund to support those around the world affected by the novel coronavirus.

Through the fund, we’ll be providing support in three areas: pic.twitter.com/j05g9Ffvyh

– Sony (@Sony) April 2, 2020

Today, we are proud to announce the Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, a $ 100 million fund to support people affected by the new coronavirus around the world. Thanks to the fund, we will provide support in three areas:

1. Assistance to first responders engaged in medical and other front-line efforts to combat the virus 2. Support for children and educators who are working and now learning at a distance 3. Assistance to the creative entertainment community affected by the spread of virus.

Of course Take Two, Electronic Arts and Sony are not the only ones to mobilize and make donations to help this Coronavirus crisis. Others are also embarking on a major awareness campaign to encourage players to stay at home. Activision-Blizzard, Twitch, Kabam, Riot Games, YouTube Gaming, Snap Games, Amazon Appstore, Maysalward, Big Fish Games, Playtika, Unity, Dirtybit, Pocket Gems Wooga, Glu Mobile, Jam City, SciPlay, Zynga, all are mobilizing and join the #PlayApartTogether movement.

Last funny fact, the WHO (World Health Organization), which recognized video games as a disease, a disorder only 10 months ago, in May 2019 … Turn over your jacket and ask the confined to play video games and especially Animal Crossing New Horizons to pass the time in order to stay at home.

“Gaming companies have a global audience and we encourage everyone to #PlayApartTogether. More physical distance and other measures will help smooth the curve and save lives. “

Ray Chambers, WHO ambassador for global strategy

“Games are an important part of what brings the Twitch community together every day. The #PlayApartTogether initiative reminds us that while it is crucial to keep our distance from each other, we can continue to enjoy the games we love and stay connected with people online. “

Michael Aragon, Twitch manager

Hopefully, this health crisis could be used to help the video game get out of the many clichés it is victims of, especially from the World Health Organization. Online gaming is one of the best ways to keep in touch with friends and family today while in confinement. While a few months ago, online gambling was seen as a practice that made people unsocial. Nice paradox.