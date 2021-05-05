Facebook’s supervisory panel maintains veto of Donald Trump

May 5, 2021 May 5, 2021

Facebook’s independent monitoring panel decided on Wednesday to maintain the veto imposed by the platform on former US President Donald Trump, but called for a review of that measure in the next six months.

The board, whose decisions are binding on the social network, said that Trump created an environment in which “a serious risk of violence” was possible with his comments on the violent attack on the United States Capitol by his followers on the past 6 from January.

“Given the seriousness of the violations and the persistent risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7,” the panel said after its review.

But he added that “it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose an indeterminate and standardized penalty of indefinite suspension” and called on the platform to “review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response” in the next six months.

“It is not acceptable for Facebook to keep a user off its platform for an indefinite period, with no criteria on when or if their account will be reinstated,” the panel said in its written opinion.

Trump’s veto also affected his account on Instagram, owned by Facebook. And other platforms such as Twitter and YouTube also removed the accounts of the then president.

With information from AFP

