Facebook’s new cryptocurrency that could be launched in 2021

What exactly is Diem?

Generally speaking, experts believe that Diem seeks to extend the revolution in online payments, by allowing payments, deposits and transfers almost completely free.

But, it seems, the social network also intends to go a little further, and directly target the 1.7 billion people who, at the moment, even when they have access to the Internet, do not have a bank account.

Although some specialists consider that the social network can, in the long run, have a very precise idea of ​​what people are really buying, thereby fueling the optimization of their advertising campaigns with this data, it should be borne in mind that this cryptocurrency would not be controlled by FacebookBut, in reality, within the governing council created some time ago there are many partners.