Various tech giants have tried offer free internet connection to those places that need it most through various methods. Google did it with Project Loon, SpaceX with Starlink, and, somewhat differently, Facebook has done it with Discover, a new application that promises to offer free internet connection through different telephone operators with which Mark Zuckerberg’s company has reached an agreement.

For the moment, Facebook Discover is available in Peru in the testing phase, but the company’s intention is to expand its availability to other regions in the not too distant future.

Discover, the Facebook app to bring free Internet to countries without high-speed connections

Facebook itself defines Discover as a mobile application It can be used to browse any web page using a free mobile data plan, provided by different operators associated with the program – in this first phase, they are Bitel, Claro, Entel and Movistar.

As it is a free plan, Discover offers the possibility of visit and read web pages, although they affirm that support for multimedia downloads is not included, so that it will not be possible to view audio, video or other types of content that requires a high bandwidth. In case you want to do it, the possibility of acquire data packages that allow to end these limitations.

Discover is available through the mobile web and an Android application. Every day, people will get a free data balance from their participating mobile operator. People will be notified when free data is available and can always choose to view other content on the Internet, such as video, using data purchased from their mobile operator. ”

Peru is the first country in which Facebook has decided to launch this application, although the idea is to expand its availability to regions such as Iraq, Thailand or the Philippines over the coming months. As the company explains, it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to use this tool, and navigation is carried out safely thanks to the fact that HTTPS will be used whenever it is available. In addition, no type of browsing history is stored or personal data is used for purposes such as ad personalization. In this sense, the company has published its own privacy policies for this platform, different from those of the other services offered by Facebook.

Discover is one of the measures that are part of the initiative Free Basics Facebook, available in more than 55 countries, and for which it is intended enable access to communication, education or government tools that are considered essential, completely free of charge.

All those who want to start using Discover, only they must ensure they have a SIM from one of the operators associated with the program, and access the official Discover page to download the mobile app, available both on the web and through the Google Play Store.

