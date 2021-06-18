Facebook’s AI to detect Deep Fakes also allows us to know where they come from

06/18/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

The new generation of “deepfakes” has left the unsettling valley (which makes us doubt whether what we see is real or not) to finally enter the depths of reality. While the entertainment possibilities with this technology are limitless, fake videos have the potential to seriously disrupt public confidence on multiple issues. Among them, of course, politics.

On Wednesday, Facebook and Michigan State University unveiled a novel method not only for detecting deep fakes, but also for uncovering which generative model produced it by reverse engineering the image itself.

Beyond telling you whether an image is a deepfake or not, many current detection systems can indicate whether the image was generated on a model that the system saw during its training, known as a “closed set” classification.

The problem is that if the image was created by a generative model in which the detector system was not trained, then the system will not have the prior experience to be able to detect the forgery. The FB-MSU reverse engineering technique is not exactly a cutting edge methodology, “is based on uncovering the unique patterns behind the AI ​​model used to generate a single deep false image,” the team explained in a blog post Wednesday. “We started with image attribution and then worked to discover the properties of the model that was used to generate the & rdquor; image, the team continued. “By generalizing image attribution to open set recognition, we can infer more information about the generative model used to create a deepfake that goes beyond recognizing that it has not been seen before.”