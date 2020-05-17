Updated on 05/16/2020 at 23:08
Dogs will always star in hilarious and captivating situations. For this reason, the videos of these animals will always be the favorites of users of Youtube, Facebook and other networks.
Among the friendliest we find that of a dog that learns to swim from the hands of its owners. Many Internet users who saw the material, spread on Youtube Recently, they noted that it left them shaken.
This happened not only for the beauty of the dog, but also because the pool in which he was going to practice it had tiny dimensions.
According to the description, the dog in the clip responds to Louie’s name. The scene happened in Texas, United States, in May of last year.
“I have seen hundreds of dog videos throughout my life, but few are as cute and cute as this one,” commented one user.
