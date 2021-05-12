Facebook would announce the purchase of Bitcoin soon according to several analysts

Experts point out that Facebook may be the next big company to announce the acquisition of Bitcoin (BTC), following an enigmatic photo published by its founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

On Monday, May 10, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and current CEO of Facebook, posted on his social network profile a photo with two goats, with the caption “My goats: Max and Bitcoin. “

The curious fact that one of the animals has the same name as the world’s largest cryptocurrency soon caught attention.

Famous investor Anthony Pompliano speculated that the names given by Zuckerberg could be an indication that he is a fan of cryptocurrency:

“Does Mark Zuckerberg tell us that he is a Bitcoin maximalist by the names of his goats?”

Facebook could have bought Bitcoin

Other analysts speculate that not only is Mark Zuckerberg a crypto enthusiast, Instead, your business may have already purchased multiple units of BTC.

CryptoQuant analyst founder and analyst Ki Young Ju said it would not be a surprise to see an eventual announcement of Facebook’s acquisition of Bitcoin. According to him, large investors have been accumulating the cryptocurrency since February:

“We may soon see a series of BTC purchase announcements from institutions like Facebook. Institutions have accumulated BTC in the range of $ 48-60 thousand since February. Approximately 154,000 BTC were withdrawn from Coinbase into various cold wallets. “

Trader @LilMoonLambo went even further and stated that Facebook will announce at its annual meeting with its investors that it has already acquired units of the cryptocurrency. According to him, this announcement would cause Bitcoin to have a new price increase:

You have two weeks to accumulate as much $ BTC as you can before Mark Zuckerberg announces that he and Facebook bought Bitcoin during their annual shareholders meeting. The pump will be glorious ”.

The meeting mentioned by the trader is scheduled for May 26.

The company can generate an effect similar to that of Tesla

It is not yet possible to say that Facebook or Zuckerberg have acquired Bitcoin or support the cryptocurrency. However, if this happens in the future, the asset price should respond positively with a sharp rise.

The same effect was seen on February 8, when Tesla announced the purchase of $ 1.5 billion worth of BTC.

During that day, Bitcoin was up almost 20%, topping from the $ 39,000 zone at the record price of the time, to roughly $ 46,500. The price movement on the BTC daily chart became known as “the Elon Candle”.

The acquisition of Tesla continued to have an effect on the price of Bitcoin in the following days. About two weeks after the announcement, the cryptocurrency surpassed the $ 60,000 mark for the first time in history.

Despite the euphoria sparked by the news, Elon Musk was already playing an active role in the cryptocurrency market.

The famous businessman had already made several comments about Bitcoin and Dogecoin (DOGE), which also had an impact on prices.

After the publication of the photo, it is speculated that Mark Zuckerberg could be following the same path, using social networks to leave “clues” about the adoption of Bitcoin by him and Facebook, in an eventual attempt to move prices even before a possible official announcement.

However, this would not be the company’s first initiative to involve the cryptocurrency market. Facebook plans to launch its own cryptocurrency, recently renamed Diem, later this year.

