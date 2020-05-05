Bloomberg sources speak of several prototypes in development, with a launch in 2021 due to the coronavirus.

FacebookHe’s already working on several potential successors for his Oculus Quest, according to people close to the projects. From Bloomberg they affirm that the company of Mark Zuckerberg has plans to replace his autonomous virtual reality device withan improved model, but that the problems in the manufacture and distribution of parts due to the coronavirus can cause delays in the project.

Apparently, the new models that the company studies will besmaller and lighterthan the Oculus Quest of 2019, and will havehigher power, capable of offering higher refresh rates for a more realistic and fluid image. Likewise,Oculus will have redesigned the controlsof your Quest model facing these models.

Based on Bloomberg sources,the company is still studying the various prototypeselaborated for this new Oculus Quest model, in order to opt for one for its final production.Facebook’s original planswere to launch the final device in late 2020, after the annual Oculus Connect conference, but as we noted before, the global situation of these monthswould have led the company to postpone its release until 2021.

We will see if this change of dates finally occurs, as indicated by the sources of Bloomberg, or if Oculus and Facebook manage to publishhis new model at the end of the year. The truth is that virtual reality is experiencing a sweet moment after the launch of Half-Life Alyx, a title that borders on the million games sold in its first month, something worthwhile for a virtual reality game, and has pleasantly boosted the number of users of this technology on Steam since its release.

More about: Oculus Quest, Virtual Reality, Oculus and Facebook.

.