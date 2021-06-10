Facebook works on its first smartwatch with a camera

Beyond the success of its software applications, with three of the most used social networks in the world, Facebook has been testing the hardware world for some time, not just with your Oculus VR headsets, but even with a failed first attempt at creating your own smartphone. However, this ambition has not yet been lost, as the company would be currently working on the development of its first smartwatch.

And it is that the interest of Facebook in this sector is not new. As early as 20219, the company tried to acquire Fitbit, which eventually ended up in the hands of Google. Since then, according to one of the nearby sources, the social media giant would have spent approximately one billion dollars to develop the first version of its smartwatch, with hundreds of people working on the project. In fact, The Information previously announced that Facebook was building a smartwatch with health and messaging functions.

However, as the first rumors shared by The Verge have now described, this smartwatch would have a stainless steel frame, with a unique design format in which it is incorporated a screen with two cameras, being able to be removed from the wrist to be used in taking photos and videos, with the possibility of sync and share them directly in company applications such as Facebook itself, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Another detail that remains to be confirmed would be the presence of a custom version of the Google operating system, yes, opting for Android instead of Wear OS. And it is that Facebook seems to be looking to rely on its set of applications and external associations to create an easy and known experience for this smartwatch.

For her part, despite having been contacted through her spokespersons, at the moment it seems that Facebook refuses to comment on this alleged leak, opting to try and keep quiet around his first smartwatch.