Facebook works on a new dating app based on video calls

Facebook wants try your luck dating again, a terrain dominated by Tinder and other applications. For this, the technology company used the NPE Team, the internal group that develops experimental projects, who works on a dating app called Sparked.

According to The Verge, the idea of ​​Facebook is to put aside the usual process of swiping left or right profiles. For this he proposes video calls of up to 4 minutes with the possibility of extending to 10 minutes on a second date.

Sparked will not bet on public profiles or endless messagesSince when the second appointment is over, it will suggest that participants share their contact information. Judging from the images, Facebook will use some data from your private profile on the social network to match with other people.

The free app will be available for men, women and non-binary gender. Before being eligible for a video call, those interested must justify why they are irresistible for a date. You will also wonder if they are willing to date trans people. Responses will be analyzed by Facebook staff before giving the green light, although this could change in the future.

At the moment the app for iOS and Android It is in the testing phase and its existence was revealed at a US dating event. There are no details on the release date or the countries where it will be available. One of the requirements to use it is have a Facebook profile at the time of account creation.

With Sparked, Facebook signs up with a new way to monetize its users. Although there is no official announcement and there is no guarantee that the app will see the light of day, an advertising-laden dating app seems like a strategy to consider.

At the same time, a video dating app represents a security challenge, something Facebook is not very good at. Problems like harassment or data breach they accompany the company in its more than 15 years of life, something that could play against them in Sparked.

Video calls have become an indispensable option in apps like Tinder or Bumble. The pandemic of coronavirus completely changed the way of relating with other people and positioned video as the best alternative. The numbers do not lie and for sample are the revenues of Zoom, Microsoft and Tinder itself.

Even though the vaccines are coming, it will be a while before we regain the confidence of going out on a first date in a public space. Some may even prefer video dating from now on before taking the next step and meeting in person.

