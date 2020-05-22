         Facebook Workplace Rooms, group video calls for companies to stand up to Meet, Skype and Microsoft Teams

Whether we like it or not, coronavirus has changed the world. And one of the aspects in which it will change most severely is in the workplace, since there are many companies that have discovered, by forced marches and surely many reluctantly, that teleworking is a more than real possibility for their business model. Hence, giants like Twitter have decided that their employees can work remotely if it is what they want, and that they are seriously empowering the tools for it.

But even if the workplace changes, the forms will remain practically the same and that is where video calls become especially important. Meetings have been, are, and always will be, and that’s why the giants in the sector are putting themselves together to be as competitive as possible. Meet has come a long way in the past few weeks, for example, and now it’s Facebook’s turn. The social media monster adds group video calls to your Workplace for work environments: Workplace Rooms arrives.

50 participants and end-to-end encryption for business

The new Rooms becomes a brother of the Messenger Rooms launched a few weeks ago, with the exception that we are talking about a tool for corporate environments. It is the reason why integrates into Facebook’s business Workplace app which has been active for several years. Now we also have integrated video calls and a serious alternative to Google Meet, the everlasting Skype or even Microsoft Teams from the same company, the one led by Nadella.

With the new WorkPlace Rooms, Facebook offers unlimited video calls in terms of duration for business environments. They may participate up to 50 people in total and, as is the case with Messenger Rooms, people who have not contracted WorkPlaces may do so, simply by accessing the link provided by the person who creates the video call room.

WorkPlace Rooms also integrates with chats and other WorkPlace tools to make Facebook’s business tool a more competitive service, and one that also You can operate on mobile phones, personal computers and even devices such as the Portal from the American company itself. The service will offer end-to-end encryption to raise the level of call security.

Within WorkPlace Rooms you can share screen with the rest of the participants, so you can have quite complete remote meetings, and the creators of the rooms can activate restrictions during them, such as deactivating participants’ microphones, cameras and other security measures. WorkPlace Rooms has been made official today but will not be available to all WorkPlace users until the end of 2020.

More information | Facebook

