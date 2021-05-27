Facebook Won’t Ban Posts Saying Coronavirus Was “Man-Made”

By Elizabeth Culliford

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc will no longer remove posts claiming that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, was created by man, amid renewed debate over its origins.

“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is of human origin from our apps,” said a Facebook spokeswoman. in an emailed statement.

“We continue to work with health experts to keep pace with the changing nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”

The rule change, initially reported by Politico, comes after the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that he had ordered his collaborators to seek answers about the origin of the virus.

Biden said Wednesday that US intelligence agencies are studying different theories, which could include the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

Social media companies have come under pressure to combat health misinformation on their sites during the pandemic. Facebook has said it has removed more than 16 million articles from its apps for violating COVID-19 regulations and vaccine misinformation.

The company announced in February that it had expanded the type of claims it would remove from its platforms, including claims that the virus was of human origin.

The Facebook spokeswoman said the company regularly updates the list of statements https://bit.ly/2RPkEIa that it removes based on the advice of health experts.

COVID-19 has killed more than 3.6 million people worldwide. The first reported cases emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, but the origin of the virus remains disputed by experts.

Earlier this week, US government sources said that a still-secret US intelligence report circulated during the administration of former President Donald Trump alleged that three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care.

The source of that first intelligence information or how reliable it is considered by US agencies is unknown.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)