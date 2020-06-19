Facebook withdrew advertising published by Donald Trump’s electoral campaign that attacked the left and showed an inverted red triangle, a symbol used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners in concentration camps.

« We have removed those posts and announcements because they violate our regulations on organized hatred, » a spokesman for the social network said Thursday.

« We do not authorize symbols that represent hate organizations or ideologies, unless it is to condemn them, » said Nathaniel Gleicher, director of cybersecurity regulations for the social network, questioned Thursday in Congress about an article in The Washington Post. that revealed the existence of those ads.

« Our rules prohibit the use of that symbol … without the context that condemns or questions it, » said the spokesman.

The text of these advertisements attacked « dangerous hordes of far-left groups » and called on Internet users to sign a petition against the « antifa » or antifascists, whom Trump accused without evidence of causing riots during the anti-government protests. police violence in the United States.

In a tweet from the « Trump War Room, » the campaign argued that the symbol of the inverted red triangle was « widely used » to refer to « antifa. »

The monitoring group Media Matters responded on the social network denying that statement.

This month, the Trump campaign has been running « scary » ads about « antifa », Media Matters noted.

The inverted red triangle was apparently a new addition to those ads, according to Media Matters, which found at least 88 Facebook ads with that symbol.

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said « Facebook still has an emoji with the inverted red triangle in it that looks exactly the same, so it’s funny that they only point to this ad. »

Jonathan Greenblatt, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League, argued that the president’s campaign « needs to learn history, since ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols. »

« The Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in the concentration camps. Using it to attack political opponents is very offensive, » he added.

The debate over the moderation of ads and political statements on social networks has stirred the United States for months.

On Thursday night, Twitter, which had already tagged some of the president’s tweets as potentially bogus or in violation of his rules, this time tagged a video tweeted by Trump as « Media Manipulation, » for portraying an edited version of a viral clip. showing two little boys holding each other.

The version tweeted by Trump makes it appear that CNN tagged one of the children as a « racist » supporter of Trump.

But Facebook authorizes advertising on a political basis and refuses to subject the statements of candidates and politicians to its fact-checking program, claiming that it is the readers who must form their own opinion.

Their messages are subject to the general rules against terrorism, advocacy of violence or false information about the elections.

gc / rl / dg / yow / mls