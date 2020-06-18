© . / Dado Ruvic

FILE IMAGE. An illustration of the 3D printed Facebook logo between small figures of people in front of a keyboard

By Elizabeth Culliford

Jun 18 (.) – Facebook Inc said Thursday that it removed posts and announcements from United States President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign for violating his anti-hate policy.

The ads featured an inverted red triangle with text asking Facebook users to sign a petition against Antifa, a poorly organized anti-fascist movement.

In a tweet Thursday, Anti-Defamation League President Jonathan Greenblatt said: « The Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in the concentration camps. Using it to attack political opponents is highly offensive. »

The Facebook ads were published on the pages of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and also appeared in ads and messages on the « Team Trump » page.

« Our policy prohibits using the symbol of a prohibited hate group to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or disputes the symbol, » said a Facebook spokesperson.

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in an email that « the inverted red triangle is a symbol used by Antifa, which is why it was included in an announcement about Antifa. »

« We’d like to point out that Facebook still has a red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same, so it’s funny that they were targeting only this ad. The image is also not included in the hate symbols database of the Anti-Defamation League. «

(Report by Ayanti Bera and Elizabeth Culliford; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)

