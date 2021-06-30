Facebook wins antitrust lawsuit and hits a trillion dollars

A U.S. judge on April 28 threw out federal and state antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, which sought to force the social media company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

The judge considered that the federal lawsuit was “insufficient”, from the legal point of view. Shares of Facebook rose more than 4% after the ruling.

Rising stock price put the market capitalization of the social media platform above $ 1 trillion for the first time.

Facebook wins antitrust lawsuit, but a long way to go

The dismissal was the first major blow to state and federal lawsuits against big tech companies, which last year sought to curb alleged abuses of their enormous market power.

Judge James boasberg, of the District Court of Columbia, said that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could not show that Facebook had monopoly power in the social media market, but said that the FTC could file a new lawsuit before July 29.

It also dismissed a lawsuit from several US states, saying they waited too long to challenge the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

The judge did not invite the states to resubmit their lawsuit.

A spokesman for the New York attorney general’s office said it was “considering our legal options.”

“Although the court does not agree with all of Facebook’s arguments in this case, it ultimately agrees that the agency’s claim is legally insufficient and therefore must be dismissed,” the judge wrote in his ruling. (.)