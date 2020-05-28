Facebook announced that will verify people behind profiles with large audiences. According to the company, they want to make sure that the content shared on Facebook is authentic and comes from real people. With this measure, the technological will seek to end the bots or people who hide behind a false profile.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company says that if someone decides not to verify their identity, the content will have less scope to prevent it from going viral. The same will apply to people who offer data that does not match the Facebook account linked to the profile.

“In the future, we will verify the identities of people who have an inauthentic behavior pattern on Facebook and whose posts are quickly starting to go viral in the US.”

Measure comes at an important time for the North American country. Not only is 2020 an election year, but Donald Trump has already started a battle against social networks. After the incident of the tweets tagged by Twitter, the president signed an executive order to limit immunity from platforms when moderating the content.

Facebook has not stopped the spread of fake news

After Trump was furious at alleged censorship, Mark Zuckerberg charged Twitter saying that social media shouldn’t be arbiters of the truth. The decision to verify accounts sounds like a kind of company damage control. Remember that Facebook has come under fire for failing to stop the spread of fake news shared by profiles of large audiences.

In 2018, Facebook started verify the identity of the people who manage the pages with large audiences. Now it’s the turn of user profiles with many followers in the USA. If the person is also the administrator of a page, they cannot publish on it until they verify their identity.

To obtain authorization it is necessary to activate the two-step verification in the Facebook account. Later you should confirm location on mobile or update the current city of the profile. The social network will establish a deadline to comply with this process. In case of not doing it in time, the publications will not have the same scope.

It is unknown if Facebook will implement this measure in other countries. With the coronavirus pandemic it has become common to see people with many followers sharing or viralizing hoaxes and questionable information about COVID-19