Until now, Facebook has allowed content that violates its policies by considering that its public interest outweighs the risk of harm, but will already tag it.

The owner of the social network, Mark Zuckerberg, reported this Friday of new regulations on the occasion of the presidential election of state United, the speeches of hate and the content tagging that violates their policies.

Zuckerberg He said that until now he had allowed content on Facebook that violates his policies by considering that his public interest It outweighs the risk of damage, however it will now label it.

Often, watching politicians’ discourse is in the public interest, and in the same way that the media will report what a politician says, we believe that people should be able to see it for themselves on our platforms, ”he explained.

In addition to adding a tag to posts that you consider dangerous because of their content, Facebook It will allow these to be shared “because this is an important part of how we discuss what is acceptable in our society.”

However, if the social network determines that the content of a publication can lead to violence or deprive people of their right to vote, it will be eliminated even if it belongs to politicians.

I am committed to making sure that Facebook remains a place where people can use their voices to discuss important issues, because I think we can make more progress when we listen. But I am also against hate, or anything that incites violence or suppresses voting, and we are committed to eliminating that no matter where it comes from, ”said Zuckerberg.

The Facebook creator added that he will continue to work to adjust his policies as new risks emerge, in conjunction with experts and civil rights organizations.

