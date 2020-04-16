         Facebook will subsequently warn those users who have interacted with any harmful hoax about the coronavirus.

For some time, Facebook has been pointing out as “false information” those news posted on its platform, when it is reported as such by “independent data verifiers” (Newtral and Maldito Bulo, in the case of Spain). But that, they understand, does not end with the problem of hoaxes: many of them are only detected once they have reached thousands of users.

Therefore, in a new step to control the spread of content rated as dangerous in the current context of the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook has decided to notify the falsehood of said news … a posteriori. In the words of Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity,

“We want to connect people who may have interacted with the harmful disinformation about the virus to the truth from authoritative sources should they see or hear these claims again outside of Facebook.”

Example of the message shown so far by Facebook when it detects a link to information classified as false.

In this way, those users who have already interacted with the false content before being classified as such, through a ‘like’, a comment, etc … will see how a message appears on your newsfeed that will direct you to the ‘Mythbusters’ page of the WHO, although this will not make explicit reference to the specific hoax they have viewed.

Avaaz defines Facebook as “epicenter of disinformation”

This decision is made a day after the NGO Avaaz published a study stating that millions of users had been exposed to hoaxes related to coronavirus in the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg, which they described as “the epicenter of disinformation”.

Avaaz followed up on more than 100 publications in 6 different languages ​​that accumulated 117 million visits; complaint that Facebook had taken up to 3 weeks to post warning labels, and that 43 of them did not get done during the little more than 2 months that their study lasted.

Announcing the launch of this new feature, a Facebook spokesperson stated that the company “shares Avaaz’s goal of reducing disinformation about COVID-19. […] however, their sample is not representative of the Facebook community and their findings do not reflect the work we have carried out“

Fadi Quran, campaign manager for Avaaz, now says the new alerts are “a big step forward,” but believes that Facebook messages should “be more specific”. Another Avaaz executive, Christoph Schott, also criticizes another aspect of these new ads:

“If someone watches a video that tells you that holding your breath for 10 seconds can help you know whether or not you have coronavirus [uno de los bulos que circulan por Internet en torno a esta enfermedad] but does not like, comment or share it, so that person is not informed? That makes no sense. “

Track | NPR.org

Image | VOA News

Share



Facebook will subsequently warn those users who have interacted with any harmful hoax about the coronavirus.

Themes



Social networks and communities



