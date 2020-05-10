Facebook remains the largest social network in the world. However, its position in the market is threatened by other large platforms that are beginning to gain relevance.

Some numbers in terms of downloads and relevance among the youngest people on the market make the phenomenon clear.

Tik Tok a rival to consider

In principle, it is important to mention that the social media market continues to grow.

A recent study signed by We Are Social and Hootsuite indicates that there are 4.39 billion Internet users in the world, of which 3.48 billion (that is, almost 9 out of 10 Internet users) are subscribers and users of a social network. These figures represent an increase at an annual rate of 9 percent and a global penetration of 45 percent.

If these figures are impressive, it is more relevant to recognize the time that people spend browsing these sites.

GlobalWebIndex reports that the average user of social networks spends 2 hours and 16 minutes a day within these services, which is equivalent to about a third of their time on the internet and a seventh of the time they will have in their entire lives.

In this field of play, Facebook still dominates, but there are other applications that with less time on the market are positioning themselves significantly.

Such is the case of Tik Tok, a platform that has managed to win the battle against Facebook in some of the areas of competition.

A clear example is a recent report delivered by Sensor Tower indicating that Tik Tok has surpassed Facebook and Instagram to become the second social network with the most downloads registered at least in the United States.

More than 700 million downloads and 130 million users In the world, the app of the 15-second clips is located only below WhatsApp in the ranking.

New background color

With these figures in mind, the social network owned by Mark Zuckerberg has been constantly searching for new options and functions that improve the experience of its users and now, the platform could give up its iconic blue background to deliver a higher level. customization to your users.

This is revealed by a new leak published by software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, in which it is indicated soon Android users could see how the background color of their Facebook profile adapts to the shades of their profile photography.

As the specialist indicates, it is already a new function is still in the testing phase, so it is not known when it would be available or if it could actually reach the accounts of end users.

What is known is that Facebook would allow users to use a palette of four colors: green, red, gray and blue. The latter in a shade different from the characteristic blue of the social network.

However, it is expected that the variety of colors will be expanded to give users the possibility of creating more attractive and personalized profiles in a simple way and without external applications.

Facebook is working on adaptive color background for profile view Found 10 days ago and still waiting for comments from Facebook pic.twitter.com/nRmBcE4vun – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 20, 2020

