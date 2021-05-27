Facebook will sanction users who repeatedly share disinformation

Facebook interface.PEXELS

Facebook has announced the new measures that it will adopt against users of its platform who repeatedly share misinformation or false information, to whom it will be able to reduce the visibility of all its publications.

The social network will show a warning when a user wants to mark that he likes a Page that has been identified for repeatedly sharing content with false information or misinformation. This warning is designed to provide more context. Specifically, it will indicate whether the external verification teams with which Facebook is associated have identified some of the posts shared by the Page as disinformation.

The user you will always have the possibility to move on with your intention to mark that the Page you like. The purpose of the notification is that people can make a decision based on information, as Facebook has pointed out on its official blog.

Individual user accounts too will be affected if the platform detects that they share disinformation, since in this case the social network will reduce the visibility of all your publications.

In the event that a user has shared a post that has been identified by verifiers as false, the notification that the social network displays will contain the article with the explanation that discredits the information.