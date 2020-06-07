virtual strike in support of the protesters and outraged by the stance of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook not to delete a publication in which Donald Trump incited violence, Zuckerberg has assured that the company now has plans to review its policies, specifically those related to “threats of the use of force by the State”. The measures to be taken in the face of publications that encourage voter intimidation, also known as suppressing the vote, will also be discussed. “Data-reactid =” 19 “> After a controversial week in which more than 5,000 of its employees They rebelled to participate in a virtual strike in support of the protesters and outraged by the position of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook not to delete a publication in which Donald Trump incited violence, Zuckerberg has assured that the company now has plans to review its policies , specifically those related to “threats of the use of force by the State.” The measures to be taken will also be debated before the publications that promote voter intimidation, also known as suppression of the vote.

The publication of the US president that sparked the controversy was the one in which Trump warned, “when the looting begins, the shooting begins”; this in reference to the protests that are taking place throughout this country before the deep racial inequality that prevails there. Despite its message of hate and violence, Facebook made the decision not to delete the message.

Zuckerberg explained that he determined to review the policies that allow this type of publication after receiving feedback from its employees, civil rights experts and experts on the subject.

"We are exploring the following areas, which fit into three categories: ideas related to specific policies, ideas related to decision-making and proactive initiatives to promote social justice and voter participation" announced the creator of Facebook in a publication.

He also pointed out that the portal will make its decision-making process more transparent and that it will examine the options for measures to be taken in response to content that totally or partially violates community guidelines.

Source: Digital Trends Español.