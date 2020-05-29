Trying to fight once again against fraudulent profiles with dubious interests, Facebook will begin to require in the United States that powerful personal profile owners verify their identity.

This movement is one more step in the verification of identities that the platform undertook in 2018, when it required the identification of the people responsible for pages with large audiences. With this expansion of the verification program, they affirm, it is intended to ensure that the content users see on Facebook comes from real people and not from bots or people trying to hide their identity.

An official document will be needed to be identified

“We will verify the identities of people who have an unrealistic pattern of behavior on Facebook and whose posts are beginning to quickly go viral in the United States,” they explain. Identification must be done by an official identity document, passport, family book or birth certificate, among other accepted identifications.

Reduced visibility will be the punishment

And what if someone refuses to verify? From Facebook they say that both the decision not to want to be verified and that the identification concludes that you are not who you say you are will cause the distribution of your content to be reduced.

If people do not identify themselves at the request of Facebook, they will see how their content reaches fewer people reducing their impact

The matter is complicated if the person in question is responsible for a page. Also, if the person posting is a page administrator, they will need to complete the page publishing authorization and will not be able to post from their page until their account is verified through our existing page publishing authorization process. “they explain from the social network.

Facebook, with this step, Follow the path taken long ago to try to ensure that the people who use the platform use their real identity and, at the same time, combat attempts to influence public opinion by third parties through fraudulent techniques.