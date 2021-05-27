Facebook will ‘penalize’ users who continuously share false news and hoaxes

Among other things, continually sharing false claims could result in “your posts move to the bottom in the news feed, making them less likely to be seen by other people”. It would be, so to speak, penalizing users who share false information, knowing that this information is not true.

Until now, the company’s policy has been to downgrade individual posts discredited by fact-checkers. But, in most cases, these types of posts ended up going viral long before they could be reviewed by verifiers. With this change, Facebook says it will warn users about the consequences of repeatedly sharing wrong and false information.