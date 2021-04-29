Facebook will pay $ 5 million to local journalists to boost newsletters

By Sheila Dang

Apr 29 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc said on Thursday it will set aside $ 5 million to pay local journalists in multi-year deals, as part of its new publishing platform to help freelancers attract an audience and make money through of the social network.

The move is part of Facebook’s response to the email newsletter trend, led by platforms like Substack, as it targets reporters “who are often the only voice covering a given community,” said the company.

The publishing platform, which Facebook announced last month, will integrate with social network pages and include a free desktop publishing tool for journalists to submit newsletters or create their own website.

Independent journalists in the United States can apply for the show starting Thursday, and priority will be given to reporters who plan to cover “black, Indian, Latino, Asian, or other audiences of color,” in locations that do not have a source of information. existing news, Facebook said.

Journalists will be able to earn extra money by publishing stories using Facebook tools, starting with subscriptions, and each writer can set their own price, the company added.

The growth of paid newsletters has rocked the media world, as high-profile journalists from outlets like the New York Times and Vox Media have left to post on their own on platforms like Substack and Patreon, drawn in for cash advances and unlimited income potential from subscriptions.

Substack announced “Substack Local” this month, a $ 1 million program to pay up to 30 local reporters to build their own subscription business.

Facebook said it would partner with the International Center for Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists to evaluate the applications, and would give selected journalists access to experts and services to help them build a news business.

The social network has long had a strained relationship with the news industry, which came to a head in February after a clash with the Australian government over paying for content to the media. In the aftermath of the conflict, he pledged to invest $ 1 billion in the news industry over the next three years.

(By Sheila Dang; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)