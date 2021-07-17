Facebook will now report that your post has been automatically deleted

07/16/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

Facebook is testing a change that will let users know when their post was deleted as a result of automatic moderation that uses artificial intelligence to take place. The new experiment emerges in response to the Oversight Board, which has said that the social network should be more transparent with users about how their posts are removed.

The company revealed in a new report that it provides updates on how Facebook is handling the Oversight Board’s policy recommendations. This pilot test has been carried out in response to one of the first cases taken by the Oversight Board, which concerned an Instagram post aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer that the company disposed of according to its nudity rules.

Facebook restored the post, saying that their automated systems had made a mistake and updated the Instagram rules to allow “health-related nudity”. But the Oversight Board also recommended that Facebook alert users in cases where a post was removed with automation rather than as a result of a human content reviewer. Facebook previously said it would test this change, which is now in effect.