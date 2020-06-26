It has happened to all of us: you see an article on Facebook that seems to fit perfectly with the current times, but in truth it is news from months or even years ago. It will be a little more difficult to get lost in the near future, because Facebook will add a notice before you share news from long ago.

Facebook has announced that today the deployment of a new notice begins as a complement to the latest initiatives that try to put media and publications on their social network in context. This notice will appear for articles that have more than three months old.

« This article is from 1 year ago »

Facebook comments on its blog that some media have expressed concern that their old news is shared as current in a way that the status of current events can be misinterpreted. The solution Facebook has found has been include a new notice before sharing old news.

The notice is pretty prominent, but it doesn’t entirely prevent you from sharing the post. Simply an extra step is added so that, after learning that it is news from several months ago, you decide if you still want to share it or not.

This initiative is reminiscent of another Twitter test that we met a few weeks ago and that I encouraged you to read articles before sharing them. The problem is the same: that we share without reading what the article says, although each social network has chosen a different path to fight disinformation this way: Twitter encourages you to read what you share, while Facebook will remind you that the article is more than three months old.

This notice will be one of the first steps in a series of tests with notification screens that will come later, again similar to those already implemented on Twitter. Announcements for publications with links mentioning COVID-19 will be included in the future with additional links from reliable sources.

More information | Facebook

Share

Facebook will notify you if you try to share news from more than three months ago