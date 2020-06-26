Facebook has announced that they have added a new notice that will notify users who are about to share a relatively old news. In this way, the social network seeks to avoid reducing the number of old publications that are shared as if it were something recent.

This notice will appear when you go to share something that is over 90 days old (three months) old. The user will be able to think if he really wants to share with his friends a news that perhaps now may not interest or confuse.

“To ensure that people have the context to make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook, the notification screen will appear when people click the share button on articles older than 90 days, but will allow People continue to share if they decide that an article is still relevant. ”

Looking for a similar notification for publications related to COVID-19

As the statement published by the social network explains, This notice only seeks to inform the user, who can continue to share this news on Facebook without any restriction.

The company says they have done an “internal investigation,” and found that the time an article was published is an “important piece of context that helps people read, trust, and share.”

This notification will start reaching users around the world and, surely, it will mainly affect the news, which have a short life and lose relevance quickly. That means that it is quite likely that we will not see this notice if we share an article “evergreen”: a content that lasts over time without being outdated.

Facebook it is not the first platform to implement such functionality, and Twitter in early May began displaying warnings and tags in those coronavirus tweets that contain “controversial or misleading information.”

In addition, the platform has also announced that are looking for a similar notification for those publications related to COVID-19: “which provides information on the source of the link and directs people to the COVID-19 Information Center to obtain authorized health information.”

