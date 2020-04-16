SINGAPORE / BRUSSELS, Apr 16 (.) – Facebook Inc said Thursday that it will begin notifying users to interact with fake posts about the COVID-19 pandemic that could lead to physical harm, such as drinking bleach to cure the virus, and would connect them to truthful information. The social network, which also owns the Instagram platform and the WhatsApp messaging app, said it has been struggling to control large volumes of disinformation such as posts saying that physical estrangement will not stop the disease. The pandemic has killed more than 136,000 people worldwide and infected more than 2 million, with many countries applying strict containment measures to try to prevent further spread. Facebook said it has removed hundreds of thousands of fake posts that could be harmful, and last month showed warnings in another 40 million dubious posts related to the virus. “We will also soon begin displaying messages on (the News Feed) News Feed to people who previously interacted with erroneous and damaging COVID-19 related information and have since removed them, redirecting them to accurate information,” the publication said in a post. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This includes people who liked, reacted to, or commented on the messages, Facebook said. The messages, which the company said will begin appearing in the coming weeks, will redirect users to myths about the virus debunked by the World Health Organization. European Securities and Transparency Commissioner Vera Jourova welcomed the latest measures, but said more needs to be done. “We will need more transparency and better access to data so that researchers can fully verify the scope and impact of fake content and can assess Facebook’s actions from both a public health and fundamental rights perspective,” he said. in a statement, adding that others also had to play a more active role. “We must focus not only on platforms, but on all fronts, including better surveillance and detection, the participation of civil society and improved cooperation between Member States,” said Jourova.

(Information from John Geddie, Foo Yun Chee; edited by Kirsten Donovan; translated by Andrea Ariet in Gdansk)