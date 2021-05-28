Facebook will not remove claims about the human origin of covid-19

Facebook backs down with covid-19 policy 0:52

New York (CNN Business) – Facebook said it will no longer remove claims that the coronavirus was created by man from its platforms.

This announcement comes shortly after President Joe Biden ordered the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to investigate the origins of the covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CNN Business, a Facebook spokesperson said late Wednesday that, “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove from our applications the claim that covid-19 was created by a human »

“We continue to work with health experts to keep up with the changing nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge,” the spokesperson added.

Biden announced Wednesday that he gave US officials 90 days to investigate the origins of the virus. The announcement came after a US intelligence report found that several researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized, a new detail that prompted new public pressure. on Biden to delve into the origin of the virus.

“As part of that report, I asked for additional research areas that might be needed, including questions specific to China. I also requested that this effort include the work of our national laboratories and other agencies of our government to augment the efforts of the intelligence community. And I have asked the intelligence community to keep Congress fully informed of their work, “Biden said in a statement.

Facebook announced in February that it would remove claims that the virus was created by man after “consultation with major health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO).” The social network has also been removing posts spreading misinformation about vaccines and other false claims that have been discredited by public health officials.

Politico was the first outlet to report the new policy change.