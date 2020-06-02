A new Facebook tool promises to make cleaning content much easier: by type of activity and in blocks. The company has just announced it and will soon be available to users of the platform.

If you are one of those who accumulate tons of updates, photographs and all kinds of activity on the Facebook account, you are in luck: you’ll soon be able to easily clean up your timeline. That’s what Facebook is aiming for with a recently announced new tool: ‘Activity Manager’. First for mobile applications, then for the web.

Check all your activity and erase at once what you don’t want

Access to the administrator from the Activity Log

Seeing everything you have been uploading to the social network was not difficult since Facebook has been offering the Activity Log for years, a centralized area from which to check the huge amount of content that you were accumulating. You can access this record from the options of your profile in the app and also through the web. And soon you will have at your disposal a way to manage it in a much more precise way.

As Facebook has published on its official page, the activity manager or ‘Manage activity’ offers a complete way to manage everything that the social network of each user saves. Located on the profile page, just access the administration to observe the activity log together with the option to block edit any type of action. Facebook allows filtering by all kinds of content, by updates, dates and even entering the archive. And the good thing is that it will no longer be necessary to eliminate element by element, as it happened until now in the activity log: the new tool allows you to mark everything you want and then manage it. What do you want to delete all the publications of a year? Filter by that date, select them all and save them. Or, if you want, send them to the trash.

The activity management tool will hit the ‘full’ mobile apps first, later landing on the web and Lite versions. Facebook does not give specific dates, nor countries: Hopefully the update will be progressive starting today.

More information | Facebook

