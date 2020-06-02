There are times when one concludes that your social profile posts no longer represent him, for a thousand and one vital avatars (perhaps it is because you have just entered the labor market, or perhaps because you have cut with your old partner …).

And with an eye towards these users (and to discourage them from opting for the drastic solution to delete the account), Facebook has just announced a new functionality, called ‘Manage Activity’, designed to help us archive or delete old publications, grouping both options in one place.

But the only change is not to group both options: the new functionality will allow us execute both actions can be executed in bulk, and also apply filters when we are selecting which publications we want to get rid of.

Thus, we can delete only the publications of certain months or years, or in which we mention a specific user. Very useful options that have already begun to reach the first users of the Facebook mobile app, but which it will still take us an indefinite time to enjoy in the desktop version and in Facebook Lite.

Archive and delete

“Archive” a publication will allow us to prevent others from seeing it, but in such a way that it will continue online And we can access it: it can be a useful function in the event that we have publications with sentimental value that we do not want our contacts to be able to view.

In the event that we choose to delete, the new configuration gives us the option to repent: just like Windows files, deleted posts will now go to a ‘trash’, in which they will remain 30 days before being automatically deleted.

And, just like with the Recycling Bin, we can permanently erase or restore manually those posts removed during that 30-day margin.

Track | About Facebook