In a historical example of psychological cost that represents the role of content moderator of a social network, Facebook announced a few hours ago that it has reached a preliminary agreement to pay $ 52 million to the American moderators of their social network as a way to compensate for the psychological problems developed in their workplace.

Each of those 11,250 moderators (those who currently work as such and their predecessors since 2015) will receive at least $ 1,000, and may receive additional compensation (between $ 1,500 and $ 6,000) if they are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress, addictions or depression: The attorneys who have handled this lawsuit believe that up to half of them would qualify for such a payment.

Not just compensation

The story that has led to this agreement began four years ago, during the American electoral campaign: following criticism received for not removing harmful content from its platform, Facebook hired a large number of moderators at that time. One of them, Selena Scola, he sued the company two years later, and several of his former companions quickly joined.

The reason? That the company had not provided them with a safe workplace, and that their regular exposure to images of rape, murder, and suicide had generated in some cases (like Scola’s) the appearance of post-traumatic stress syndromes.

The controversies that followed as a result (including the death of an employee in the office from a heart attack) even led Cognizant, one of the consulting companies that Facebook used to hire content moderators, to withdraw from that business. .

But perhaps the most important thing is that, regardless of monetary aspects, Facebook has also promised to implement changes in the work environment intended to preserve the health of content moderators:

They will reduce the sensory impact of multimedia material causing it to appear, by default, in black and white and to have the volume deactivated from the beginning.

They will provide access to weekly sessions with mental health experts, in addition to monthly group therapy sessions.

They will warn in the recruitment process of personnel about the importance of having “emotional resistance”.

And there is still Europe

This preliminary agreement will only be applicable to the moderators that Facebook has working in the states of California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, but his European colleagues started half year ago a similar demand (against another subcontractor, CPL Resources), although in his case other labor problems were added: salary of $ 15 / hour, no sick leave, unclean work facilities, thefts, etc.

As early as December, Diana Treanor, the lawyer leading the lawsuit from Ireland, claimed to trust that many of the 40,000 moderators who work for Facebook they end up joining to form “a snowball” against the conditions imposed by the company.

