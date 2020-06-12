When you need to know about a specific topic you will no longer have to leave Facebook to search elsewhere because now the social network is testing a function to show results from Wikipedia.

The company confirmed to TechCrunch media that when users enter certain topics in Facebook’s search bar, the results will include a box on the right side with snippets of Wikipedia articles, similar to Google’s Knowledge Panels.

Twitter user Matt Navarra is one of those who tweeted a screenshot featuring this new feature:

Apparently the intention of this new functionality has to do with the fight against fake news as the social network has taken various measures to try to contain its spread, especially during the coronavirus health contingency. In this sense, if doubtful information is shown in the results, users can report it.

According to what is known so far, the function is being tested first in the web version and in the iOS application, although it may not be visible to all users. How long the pilot will last has not been disclosed, so it is not known when it will reach everyone.

And it is that Facebook pointed out that the search function needs a little more work in the terms that it recognizes, because not in all cases it returns results or these are not precise.

The intention is that the tool can provide detailed information on public figures, places and interests, such as movies and television shows. In other words, it seems that the idea is not that there is a panel with data in all cases.

And it will not only show results or information from Wikipedia, in some cases Facebook Search also directs users towards their own functions. For example, those who already have access to the function searched for Covid-19 and the result was the Facebook Information Center itself.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad