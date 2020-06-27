Facebook will implement an alert on old news, which can help you in your newsjacking strategy, so relevant at the moment.

An element that you cannot forget is that Facebook has become a benchmark during this contingency.

Communication through social networks has become increasingly consolidated.

Figures from the . Institute for the Study of Journalism and YouGov warn in which countries social networks are most used as a source to consume news.

Within this study, it is noted that Kenya is the country that uses social networks the most to consume news, as 77 percent said they would use it to find out the news.

Within the African continent is the second country with the highest consumption of news through social networks, since in South Africa 73 percent of its adult inhabitants said they did so. As for Mexico, the country was placed in seventh place, as only 70 percent of its adults said they have this habit.

The Facebook news tool

Facebook will alert you to links to both old or outdated news, when you try to share it, as part of its effort to combat fake news.

The problem of fake news is multifactorial and Facebook has just taken a measure that will help you in your newsjacking strategy, especially if you are looking to join a social conversation or develop another content strategy based on the news.

Factors such as old or tampered news have been the main triggers for fake news and this could be a factor that motivates social networks to take into account tools that validate the news today.

Facebook is one of these cases, announcing that it will execute a warning to users who try to share old content, alerting them that it is news that has exceeded 90 days after being published.

The function will allow users to publish the notes, so the service will only work as an alert that it is obsolete content.

TechCrunch Information has warned that past news or events that are taken out of context are an important part of the misinformation that has made fake news a problem.

The fake news strategy is used primarily in political and ideological attacks.

The problem of biased content

Biased content on social networks has become a serious problem for brands that have found in this market, a way to influence not only with fake news, but with selective strategies. This has happened since the Cambridge Analytics scandal, which warned of the influence that this firm had through millions of Facebook accounts.

Since then things have not been the same for Facebook, which has established itself on social networks and digitally, as a benchmark of great value in the market.

Communicate on social networks

The winning strategy in digital is communication and achieving it as the guideline through which selling becomes an opportunity that pays off.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about how important it has become to bet on innovation.

This innovation becomes a key asset to generate results in any of the channels that are worked on, whether offline, with physical or digital points of sale, which is where you have the bets and where you should increasingly focus your work bets.

