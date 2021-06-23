Facebook will bring its stores function to WhatsApp and Marketplace in update

. Latam Videos

The White House Admits It Will Not Achieve Its Vaccination Goal By July 4

Washington, Jun 22 (.) .- The Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, admitted this Tuesday that it will not reach its goal that 70% of the country’s adults have received at least one dose against covid-19 for next July 4, largely due to the low levels of vaccination among the youngest. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of this Tuesday 55.9% of the population (more than 144 million) over 18 years of age is fully immunized and 65, 4% (more than 168 million) have received at least one dose. However, the rates vary considerably from one area to another in the country. A total of 16 US states plus the District of Columbia have reached the 70% goal, while there are four – Mississippi, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Alabama – with less than 50% of adults being administered some dose, the New York Times tally returns. The coordinator of the White House response to covid-19, Jeff Zients, highlighted in a press conference the “amazing” achievements made in recent months, such as having managed to reduce cases of the disease by 90% since the beginning of year. A FEW WEEKS EXTRA However, Zients said that to reach the “bold” goal set last March by Biden of having 70% of US adults with at least one dose by July 4, Independence Day from the country, they are “going to need a few extra weeks.” “The reality is that many young Americans have felt that covid-19 is not something that affects them and they have been less interested in being vaccinated,” said the official. “We still have work to do in that (age) segment,” reflected Zients, who noted that it could be a problem “given that the Delta variant is on the rise” in the country. Zients stressed that the goal of 70% in those over 27 will be reached by July 4. He also stressed that, since the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House in January, the percentage of vaccinated adults has gone from 5% to 65%, adding that vaccination will continue until the virus is eliminated. On the low vaccination rates among young people, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the government will “redouble” its efforts, especially among young people between 18 and 26 years old, to encourage them to get immunized. COLLABORATIONS WITH “INFLUENCERS” Among these measures are collaborations such as the one made by the main epidemiologist of the White House, Anthony Fauci, with “influencers” in social networks used by young people such as TikTok and Instagram, or as a chat on WhatsApp in Spanish to motivate those who speak this language. Given the slowdown in the immunization campaign and the low rates in some areas, Fauci warned this Tuesday of the possibility of “localized” outbreaks of covid in some areas, although he ruled out that they would be as serious as those registered before the appearance of vaccines. “There is a danger, a real danger, if there is a persistence in the obstinacy (not) to be vaccinated, there could be localized outbreaks,” said Fauci, who assured that this is “totally and completely avoidable” if one is immunized. And he stressed that the current “main threat” to the US is the Delta mutation of the virus, as is the case in the UK today. In this sense, the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, pointed out that this variant “represents a series of mutations that could lead to future ones that avoid the vaccine.” “That is why it is so important to get vaccinated now to end the chain of infection, the chain of mutations that could lead to a more dangerous variant,” he warned. A study published Monday by the CDC notes that young people are less likely to be vaccinated against the disease in the United States than older people. Since April 19, all people over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the covid vaccine in the US, but as of May 30, only half were fully vaccinated, with the lowest rates among adults over 18 to 39 years. DOUBTS AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE According to the CDC study, carried out between March and May, 34% of those surveyed between 18 and 39 years old answered that they had been administered the vaccine. In addition, 51.8% of people in that age group said they were already immunized or that they planned to do so, compared to 23.2% who answered that they would probably be vaccinated or that they were not sure, and 24.9% who answered that possibly not or would not at all. The CDC states in its analysis that adults between the ages of 18 and 24 were the least likely to have received a covid vaccine and the least certain about whether to immunize. Looking at the 18-39 age bracket, those with the least intention to get vaccinated or not immunized were those with lower income and education, did not have health insurance, were non-Hispanic African Americans, and those who resided in the suburbs of cities. The study cites concerns about the safety of the vaccine and its effectiveness as the top reasons young people cited for not getting vaccinated. (c) . Agency