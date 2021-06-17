Facebook will also show ads on its virtual reality glasses

Not satisfied with the amount of ads that abound in your other products, Facebook also wants to show them in its virtual reality glasses. The social network announced that it will begin testing with ads in games and applications, through its Oculus Quest devices.

According to the company, it is a “small test” that aims to verify the viability of this possible monetization method. Apparently, Facebook welcomes the possibility of displaying ads on its Oculus Quest, offering a benefit to its users in return. According to Axios, the incorporation of advertising it would lower the retail price of virtual reality devices and it would generate greater appeal in content creators.

In principle, Facebook ads on its virtual reality platform will appear in Blaston, a video game launched by Resolution Games in October 2020. Other developers working with the social network on this project will start showing the advertising content in the coming weeks.

“We want to help developers generate income, and people to find excellent experiences at better prices; this is how we will create a healthy and self-sufficient platform for all, “posted Andrew Bosworth, vice president of Facebook’s virtual reality lab, on his Twitter account.

"We want to help developers generate income, and people to find excellent experiences at better prices; this is how we will create a healthy and self-sufficient platform for all," posted Andrew Bosworth, vice president of Facebook's virtual reality lab, on his Twitter account. According to Bosworth, users will be able to manage what ads they want to see, and Facebook will include controls to hide specific ads or hide ads from an advertiser completely.

Virtual reality is no exception to Facebook’s advertising business

It is true that the positioning of products through ads is not something 100% new in virtual reality platforms. However, previous initiatives did not have the infrastructure and power that Facebook has today.

According to the company, the ads that will be displayed on the Oculus Quest will be based on your advertising principles and they will be made with users in mind first. The social network promises to incorporate controls to hide specific advertising or stop seeing the one that comes from a specific advertiser.

Regarding privacy, Facebook promise not to use “locally processed and stored” information in their virtual reality glasses to direct the ads. Nor would it rely on conversations in Messenger or similar apps, or on voice commands or the audio that the microphone picks up.

