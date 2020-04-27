Messenger Rooms will be a watershed as it is a new feature

which will allow users to create video conferencing rooms.

SET Puebla News

How deluded we were when we believed that

a stranger like Zoom could dominate the world of video calls, although said

incidentally, Zoom didn’t help much with its serious security issues and

Privacy.

Since the pandemic of

COVID-19 we have seen attempts by Microsoft with Skype and even Google

with Google Meet. But now comes the turn of Facebook, which had only

showed small advances of what he had in his hands: ‘Messenger Rooms’, his

new video calling function where you will unify all your platforms, including

It can be used by those who do not have an account in any of them.

Yes, Zuckerberg just released the

claws in showing what it is capable of. And we are talking about that

Messenger Rooms is a video call platform that will unite for the first time

the most used applications and services in the world: Facebook, WhastApp and

Instagram. Almost nothing.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=237308277348177

Rest in peace, Zoom … and incidentally Skype, Google Meet and the rest

According to Mark Zuckerberg, today

more than 700 million people make calls through Facebook

Messenger and WhatsApp every day. Given this, they have decided to make things easier and

make a total commitment to the video, more now that its use of

exponential form. And just look at the Zoom case, which went from 10 million

users more than 300 million. It was obvious that Zuckerberg was not going to stay

arms folded.

People can connect from

a smartphone or from your computer, and if they are not users or do not have an account

they won’t need to download an app or open an account. Initially it will be limited to

17 participants, and later video calls can be made from

Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal, the Facebook device that is not yet

available in Mexico.

The creator of the room will have the

control and a link that you can share with whoever you want to add to the

conversation. In fact, as they explain, the creator will be able to make the room

open or private, and will have the power to expel whoever they want.

Facebook claims that they can

see the content of video calls, although it should be noted that the rooms do not

they will be end-to-end encrypted. He also explained that people will be able

report rooms in case they see something illegal or violate someone

plus.

Those who enter a room to

through Messenger, they can use augmented reality filters and even

place one of the new 360 degree backgrounds or 14 filters that will be

available.

Messenger Rooms will launch in some

countries these days and will reach the whole world in the coming weeks. Not yet

there are details of when it will arrive in Mexico, but we will be attentive to any

novelty.

The commitment to video is total

If this from Messenger Rooms was not

Enough, Facebook also announced that the WhatsApp update that

will allow video calls with up to eight people, the next week will arrive

to both iOS and Android worldwide.

On the other hand, Facebook Live will add

again a feature called ‘Live With’, which will allow users to invite

to another person to broadcast with them live. They also noted that

They will facilitate access to live videos for those who have a

limited data plan or bad connection, so users now

they will be able to listen only to the audio of the lives, in order to avoid data consumption

high.

In the case of Instagram, now it

will allow users to upload their live broadcasts to IGTV, in addition to

which can now be viewed from a computer. While on Facebook Dating

now users can have virtual appointments through a video call in

Messenger.

All these news will arrive in the

next months.

Source: Xataka.com.mx

ARP