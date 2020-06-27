Several companies decided to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram due to the “toxic” environment that they breathe

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on Friday that the social network will start alerting users when a politician or someone of public relevance issues a message that violates their rules of use, something similar to what your rival Twitter already does.

In a video intervention on the platform, Zuckerberg detailed a series of new measures aimed at lowering hate content and fake news, after several companies have decided to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram (owned by him). by the “toxic” environment that is breathed in them.

Among the new measures are alerts to messages that the company considers newsworthy and that is why it keeps them published despite the fact that they are contrary to its community regulations, and that could affect the president of Donald Trump, who in recent weeks has already faced Twitter several times for the same reason.

“We will begin to alert on this content that we decided to keep because it is news, so that people know that this is the case. We will allow these messages to be shared for condemnation, as we do with any other problematic contentZuckerberg said.

Facebook has come under fire in the past few days from politicians and civil organizations in the United States. for allowing Trump share messages that Twitter considered to be encouraging violence or to be fake news and that therefore partially censored or accompanied by alerts.

Another novelty revealed this Friday by Zuckerberg was the ban on hate content in paid ads, that is, those that suggest that certain groups of people are a threat to safety, health or survival. from others based on their race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, caste, sexual orientation, gender, or immigration status.

