Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the social network will begin to alert users when a politician or someone of public relevance issues a message that violates its rules of use, something similar to what his rival Twitter already does.

In a video intervention on the platform, Zuckerberg detailed a series of new measures aimed at lowering hate content and fake news, after several companies have decided to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram (owned by him) because of the environment ” toxic “that you breathe in them.

Among the new measures are the alerts to messages that the company considers newsworthy and that is why it keeps them published despite the fact that they are contrary to its community regulations, and that could affect the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who in recent weeks has already faced Twitter several times for this very reason.

“We will begin to alert on this content that we decided to keep because it is news, so that people know that this is the case. We will allow these messages to be shared so that they are condemned, as we do with any other problematic content,” said Zuckerberg.

Facebook has come under heavy criticism in recent days from politicians and civil organizations in the US for allowing Trump to share messages that Twitter deemed to be encouraging violence or being fake news and therefore partially censored or accompanied by alerts.

The decision now by Facebook to start taking similar actions represents a significant change in the policy of the company in Menlo Park (California, USA), which had always been very reluctant to establish itself as a moderator of the content shared in its platforms, especially if these come from characters of public relevance.

Another novelty revealed this Friday by Zuckerberg was the prohibition of hate content in paid ads, that is, those that suggest that certain groups of people are a threat to the safety, health or survival of others based on their race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, caste, sexual orientation, gender, or immigration status.

From now on, the company will not allow companies, organizations or political campaigns to publish advertisements with this type of message or with content that expresses “contempt, rejection or repulsion” towards immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

The announcement of the changes in Facebook’s policies came just a few hours after the multinational consumer products company Unilever decided to remove all its advertising from this platform and from Instagram and Twitter in response “to hatred and division”. is published.

London-based Unilever owns some 400 brands, including well-known brands like Ax, Dove, Magnum ice cream and Lipton teas.

His movement, which will run for at least the remainder of the year, joined other companies that have also recently decided to boycott popular social networks (especially those owned by Facebook), including Verizon, Patagonia and North Face.

