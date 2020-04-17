Facebook will alert users to false or erroneous posts about the coronavirus; messages will start in the following weeks.

SET Puebla News

Facebook announced that it will begin to inform users who reacted to a publication if it contained erroneous information about the coronavirus and which was subsequently removed by the moderators.

Facebook will also channel people involved in such posts with information about myths about the virus debunked by the World Health Organization.

Facebook says that people will start seeing these warning messages in the coming weeks. The social media company will also launch the “Get the Facts” feature in its special COVID-19 information section that will feature articles with information verified by partner organizations.

Many popular internet platforms, Facebook among them, have taken unprecedented steps to stem the dangerous wave of erroneous information circulating online about the coronavirus.

Facebook, for example, has banned ads promising treatments or cures for COVID-19. The tech giant is using new algorithms and trying to present official data with a special information page.

But that has not stopped the disinformation from spreading rapidly.

Conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus and the vaccines being developed to prevent it still appear daily. Publications or videos promoting unverified treatments and cures accumulate thousands of visits.

For example, Facebook users saw the false claim that the virus is “destroyed by chlorine dioxide” nearly 200,000 times, according to Avaaz, a group that verifies information circulating online.

The group found more than 100 pieces of misinformation about the coronavirus on Facebook, seen millions of times even after verifiers alerted that they were false or misleading. Facebook partnered with news organizations around the world to verify misleading content on its site.

The Associated Press is part of the data verification program.

“Misinformation about the coronavirus mutates and spreads faster than Facebook’s current system can track,” Avaaz said in his report.

Source: Noticieros.televisa.com

ARP