Facebook will add the ‘expert’ function

07/15/2021 at 09:19 CEST

SPORT.es

Facebook is implementing a way to appoint “experts” on the subject within user-managed Facebook groups. The social network says the new feature is designed to help true experts “stand out” in discussions about their field of expertise.

Group admins will have the power to award the title to almost any member they wish. That could mean that groups promoting conspiracy theories or fringe views may also appoint “experts.” Facebook groups have been used by movements like QAnon, anti-vaccination groups, and contentious political factions spreading misinformation.

Earlier this year, Facebook changed its policies to remove groups that discourage people from getting vaccinated and also stopped recommending political groups to new members. However, a Facebook spokesperson said the feature was a “limited test” And it was only available to select groups to begin with.