Facebook, WhatsApp and others are restricted, says monitoring

The political situation in Myanmar after the coup 1:32

(CNN) –– The Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp servers are now restricted at Myanmar’s state internet provider, internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported. This team tracks internet outages and suspensions around the world.

«Confirmed: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp servers are now restricted in #Myanmar, in the state Internet provider MPT. Real-time metrics show selective filtering, even when basic connectivity was restored after the military coup, ”Netblocks reported on its official Twitter account on Wednesday night.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN that they knew “that access to Facebook is currently disrupted for some people. We urge the authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with family and friends and access important information.

What you should know about the coup in Myanmar 9:16

A widespread internet and telecommunications outage has been detected in Myanmar since Sunday. Right after the army detained political leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

Limited access to news and the internet could affect people’s ability to obtain information. Also to organize any response through social networks. At one point on Monday, the only television channel operating was the military-owned television network Myawaddy TV.