Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have fallen again: these are the reasons

04/09/2021 at 1:02 PM CEST

SPORT.es

Last month, specifically Father’s Day, WhatsApp, Instagram Y Facebook fell for about an hour and a half, a time when users stopped being able to use social networks and log in. Literally nothing worked on the entire website. Tonight, it happened again, but surely many of you have not realized.

Around 11:15 p.m. some users they began to have problems publishing content and accessing websites. Later, specifically fifteen minutes later, the three applications suffered a serious problem, although WhatsApp suffered practically no problems in comparison. The error could be corrected around 1:30 in the morning.

The reason for the crash again is because it was due to a “configuration change, which caused Facebook services will no longer be available for a long time “.

Falls are something that happens on a recurring basis. Something that seemed to have slowed down as of late. However, in the last month we have had two falls, so you might wonder if they could fall again soon and also observe what are the changes that the company is making behind these applications.