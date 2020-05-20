Several organizations have warned Facebook shareholders, who are meeting on May 27, that the end-to-end data encryption planned by the technology giant may serve to protect child abusers who use the network for abuse and exploitation. juvenile.

Groups such as Proxy Impact, Lisette Cooper, the Stardust fund and various religious brotherhoods denounce that Facebook – including their platforms Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger – is the main center of material of sexual abuse of minors and “it is not doing enough to avoid this problem “

“Facebook is about to worsen the problem of child sexual abuse material. By moving to end-to-end encryption without taking action to stop child sexual abuse on its platforms, Facebook could make 70 percent of submission cases invisible of material of sexual abuse of minors “, these organizations assure.

According to these groups, 12 million reports of possible pedophile crimes are reported annually in the tools of the technological giant.

End-to-end data encryption assumes that only the sender and recipient have the keys to decrypt the messages that are sent, to which neither the company itself would have access. A system backed by privacy advocates, but criticized by security advocates.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has defended these measures by ensuring that they respond to user requests and has stated that he will work with authorities to maintain a balance between privacy and the prosecution of crimes such as child exploitation and terrorism, some words that do not seem to have convinced everyone.

Nor does Zukerberg convince the authorities of several countries. Last October, US Attorney General William Barr, British Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton wrote him an open letter expressing his “serious concerns about the impact that their proposals could have on the protection of our most vulnerable citizens ”.

“Shareholders are legitimately concerned with the role of Facebook as a facilitator of child abuse and exploitation and that it may further increase to become out of control if end-to-end encryption is adopted without first stopping child abusers,” he said. Michae Passof, CEO of Proxy Impact, a shareholder advocacy service, was speaking on a conference call this Wednesday.

For Passoff, acting to prevent the action of these criminals online “is not only the right thing to do, but it is in the interest of the company, which could otherwise face legal, consumer and advertising legislative complaints.”

The secretary of the coalition of charities for minors of the United Kingdom, John Carr, emphasized in the conference on Wednesday that Facebook “knows that if it goes ahead with the encryption plans it is giving up the possibility of protecting children from sexual predators and preventing huge amounts of child pornography from being traded on their network. “

Facebook’s regulation on the privacy of its users has always been under surveillance, and in July 2019, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced an agreement with the company led by Zuckerberg whereby The social network was sanctioned with $ 5 billion for its mismanagement of user privacy and demanded that its co-founder be held accountable for this matter.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.